DeSantis’ Twitter Launch Got 3.4 Million Listens In A Day. Trump’s Tucker Interview Got 75 Million In 20 Minutes

Former President Donald Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson has seemingly crushed Ron DeSantis’ Twitter launch.

DeSantis’ campaign launch accrued 3.4 million listeners in the first day following his glitch-ridden May 25 Twitter Space launch, according to The New York Times. The space accrued around 300,000 live listeners.

“Getting a few hundred thousand people to do something for some number of minutes is not that big of a deal,” said Brian Wieser, a media analyst interviewed by the Times. (RELATED: ‘Savage Animals’: Trump Talks Indictments, Political Assassinations With Tucker During GOP Debate)

President Donald Trump skipped Wednesday’s GOP primary debate and filmed an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson instead. The interview, which aired on Twitter, was posted at the same time as the GOP primary debate. Carlson’s interview with the former president easily crushed DeSantis’ campaign launch, racking up around 75 million viewers in just 20 minutes.

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

The disparity garnered shocked reactions from some online commentators.

“We don’t need to wait for the cable ratings tomorrow. This was a blowout. Trump-Tucker CRUSHED the competition,” conservative commentator Carl DeMaio posted to Twitter.

“73.6M views on Trump / Tucker already. Incredible,” tweeted conservative pundit Jack Posobiec.

The roughly 46-minute interview between Carlson and Trump addressed a variety of issues including Jeffrey Epstein’s death, his relationship with former Vice President Mike Pence and whether Trump is concerned about an assassination plot.