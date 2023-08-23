Here’s The Official Daily Caller Primary Debate Drinking Game

It’s time for the first GOP primary debate of the 2024 election season, and you wouldn’t dream of watching such a tawdry affair stone-cold sober, would you?

Of course not, but don’t worry. The Daily Caller has your back. Below, you’ll find the rules for a drinking game guaranteed to turn any viewing venue into a post-debate “spin room.”

Some might argue that, with former President Donald Trump eschewing the evening’s verbal fisticuffs, there’s no point in watching at all. Those people are missing the point. It’s like watching the reunion episode of “The Bachelor”: you already know who got the rose, but it’s still fun to watch the runners-up talk shit. And it’s especially fun if you can scream at the TV while hoisting a few cold ones. (RELATED: Here’s Where The Candidates Will Be Standing At Wednesday’s Debate)

And so, with that in mind, gather your most opinionated friends, grab a case or two of any beer not owned by Anheuser-Busch and prepare your liver!

The stage is set for the first Republican Presidential Debate! Tune in tomorrow at 9:00pm EST. pic.twitter.com/1I6HZcea6g — GOP (@GOP) August 22, 2023

Drink once if any candidate…

Attacks Trump

Defends Trump

Bitches about not getting to talk enough

Says “I’m the only candidate in the race who…”

Attacks the media

Swears

Talks about his or her upbringing

Tells another candidate to drop out

Calls for drone striking the cartels

Mentions inflation or “Bidenomics”

Mentions a “war on American energy”

Uses the word “woke”

Calls for more aid to Ukraine

Talks over another candidate

Mentions Niger

Drink twice if Ron DeSantis…

Uses the phrase “where woke goes to die”

Uses the phrase “fake Vivek”

Bobs his head awkwardly

Mentions Disney

Gets attacked for having “pudding fingers”

Gets attacked for his campaign’s Nazi meme video

Drink twice if Vivek Ramaswamy…

Plays footsie with a conspiracy theory

Denies or flip-flops on a previous statement

Makes a vague reference to God or the crisis of meaning

Gets made fun of for rapping

Drink twice if Nikki Haley…

Mentions that she’s a minority and/or a woman

Shills for the military-industrial complex

Both attacks Trump and brags about working for him

Drink twice if Tim Scott…

Mentions Christianity or Jesus

Mentions the American Dream

Drink twice if Mike Pence…

Attacks another candidate for being insufficiently pro-life

Brags about his conduct on Jan. 6

Falls into his signature metronymic cadence

Drink twice if Chris Christie…

Makes a self-deprecating joke

Describes himself as tough

Calls another candidate a Trump shill

Mentions Marco Rubio

Drink twice if Doug Burgum…

Avoids weighing in on a culture war issue

Shows up on crutches

Drink twice if Asa Hutchinson…

Gets slammed for his stance on transing kids

Gets to speak at all

Finish your beer if…