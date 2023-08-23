Court Rules That Jordan Peterson Must Undergo Social Media Sensitivity Training

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, a clinical psychologist and conservative intellectual, must undergo social media sensitivity training, an Ontario court ruled Wednesday.

The court upheld an order from the government-appointed College of Psychologists of Ontario, which regulates the profession, that Peterson undergo training on his public statements. The six month “re-education” program was prescribed due to Peterson’s public statements on social media, especially on transgender issues, as well as his four-and-a-half hour appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast in Jan. 2022, during which he discussed topics ranging from the Bible and capitalism to the environment and the media. (RELATED: Medical Student Allegedly Missed Vein, Jabbed Man Twice Because He Mocked Her Pronoun Pin)

“The order is not disciplinary and does not prevent Dr. Peterson from expressing himself on controversial topics; it has a minimal impact on his right to freedom of expression,” the decision reads, according to CBC.

“Following that transparent and coherent discussion, the panel concluded, reasonably, that Dr. Peterson’s behaviour raised a moderate risk of harm to the public, which the Panel had articulated in its decision, and concluded that it was ‘very concerned that the recurrence risk in this case was high,'” the decision reads. “It therefore concluded its chain of analysis by deciding that ‘it would be appropriate and in the public interest’ to require Dr. Peterson to complete a SCERP [specified continuing education or remedial program] to address his professionalism in public statements.”

“I stand by what I have said and done and wish them luck in their continued prosecution,” the “12 Rules For Life” author wrote in a tweet the day before the decision was released. “They’re going to need it.”

The decision of an Ontario court re the allegations levied against me by @CPOntario is due tomorrow. I stand by what I have said and done and wish them luck in their continued prosecution. They’re going to need it. I tweeted and otherwise expressed my opposition to trans… — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 22, 2023

Twitter suspended Peterson in June 2022 for “misgendering” the actor formerly known as Ellen Page, a biological female who now identifies as a male. The social media site said his statement had violated their rules against hateful speech that promotes violence. He returned to the platform a few months later after Elon Musk acquired it.