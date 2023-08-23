Legendary Italian Actress Admits She Wasn’t ‘Bothered’ By Men Turning Her Into Sex Symbol

Famous actress Monica Bellucci admitted that she had no problem with being sexually objectified because that effectively helped her migrate from the world of modeling to television and film.

She admitted she turned into a cultural phenomenon as a result of her exposure and credits the fact that she was objectified to her global success, according to a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Bellucci rose to fame as a cover model for Dolce & Gabbana then took the plunge in a series of acting roles such as Francis Ford’s adaptation of “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and Mel Gibson’s “The Passion Of The Christ.”

Bellucci said she has no regrets whatsoever about being turned into a sex symbol, and cited the accolades she achieved throughout her longstanding career as a marker of her success.

In fact, she credits the objectification she was subjected to as a young model for giving her career the boost she knows she would otherwise not have experienced, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“Being objectified didn’t bother me,” she said.

“When I felt that critical attitude towards me, I went along with it. Sometimes beauty creates masks.”

Bellucci referenced the two films in which she appeared in the nude, with a sense of pride.

“And then I’ve also made the most of body in certain roles, haven’t I? Like in Malèna or Irreversible,” she said. (RELATED: ‘I Think We Live In A Highly Sexualized World’: Lily Rose Depp Defends Raunchy Sex Scenes In ‘The Idol’)

She went on to note it was easy for men to appreciate her beauty since she came from a modeling background and evolved into an actress.

“Of course they labelled me like that,” she said.

“The fact of coming from a fashion background, having worked with a lot of photographers before I started making films, created that image a bit,” she noted.