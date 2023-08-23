Charlize Theron Denies ‘Bad Plastic Surgery’ Rumors

Famous actress Charlize Theron vehemently denied plastic surgery rumors during an Aug. 18 interview with Allure.

Theron, known for dramatically altering her appearance for the 2003 movie “Monster,” denied ever having work done on her face and discussed her natural aging process.

“People think I had a facelift,” Theron told Allure. “They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I’m just aging!'” she said.

Theron’s image is plastered on advertisements all over the world, and she cannot hide from the fact that fans and critics will forever scrutinize her appearance. The 48-year-old actress is no stranger to the comments, but she is disturbed by the false allegations and rumors that suggest she went under the knife to alter her face.

She insists her face is changing naturally.

“My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” Theron told Allure. “It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.”

Theron went on to discuss the double standard with regard to aging celebrities. (RELATED: Blac Chyna Says Raunchy Plastic Surgery Gave Her The Wrong Attention And Big Regrets)

“I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” she told the outlet. “I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey.”

“My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now,” Theron added.