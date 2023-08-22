Pro-Trump PAC Trolls GOP Rivals With ‘Vice Presidential Debate’ Website

A pro-Trump PAC created a website trolling former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign rivals on a website labeled “2024 Vice Presidential Debate.”

The website features clickable icons of the candidates’ faces which provide a positive quote about Trump and negative positions from each candidate below. It then allows the website’s user to vote for one of the candidates, in which Ramaswamy is currently in the lead at 45%.

DeSantis’ icon includes a quote of him saying, “I think that Donald Trump has done a better job appointing judges to both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Appeals Court than any other president in my lifetime, including one of my heroes Ronald Reagan.”

The website then lists “Fast Facts” at the bottom, which claim that DeSantis voted to slash Social Security on three occasions, supports a national sales tax and Medicare cuts, and named Trump supporters “Listless vessels.” In a statement doubling down on using that name, DeSantis said it referred to members of Congress calling him a Republican In Name Only (RINO.)

NEW: Trump’s super PAC has made a Vice Presidential Debate 2024 website with the other GOP candidates currently running for President on it: https://t.co/fFjPs9wziR — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 22, 2023

Ramaswamy’s icon quotes the entrepreneur as saying, “Trump’s result with Black and Hispanic voters subverts the woke narrative. Best GOP performance among nonwhite voters since 1960.” The “Fast Facts” said Ramaswamy supports granting more visas “to foreigners taking American jobs” and that the U.S. should have joined the Trans-Pacific Partnership. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle To Attend First GOP Debate Despite Trump Absence)

The site accused former Vice President Mike Pence of supporting a prolonged war in Ukraine and criticized him for supporting the war in Iraq. It also criticized former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for saying all Americans should “feel pain in the wake of George Floyd’s death” and quoted Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s accusation that she supported the Black Lives Matter riots.

It also quoted former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson saying “I’m going to be voting for President Trump.”

The site accused former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie of touting his donations to Planned Parenthood during his first campaign for political office and mocked him for being “the most disliked candidate in the Republican primary.” Christie currently holds 3.3% favorability in national polls, according to FiveThirtyEight.