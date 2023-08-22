‘ENJOY!!!’: Trump Hints He Will Be ‘Very Busy’ During GOP Debate

Republican primary contender and former President Donald Trump announced that he will be “very busy” during Wednesday’s GOP primary debate.

The former president took to Truth Social on Tuesday to announce the news.

“I WILL BE VERY BUSY TOMORROW NIGHT – ENJOY!!!” Trump wrote. (RELATED: Trump Announces He Will Skip GOP Debates)

Trump’s post had received over 5,000 “ReTruths” and over 21,000 likes by the time of publication.

Through Trump did not specify what he will be doing on Wednesday, he announced on Monday that he will decline his invitation to the first GOP debate. Trump said on Truth Social that he does not need to attend the debate because of his massive lead over the rest of the primary field. Trump will reportedly sit down for an interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson instead of attending the debate.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

Trump has floated the idea of skipping the debates for months.

“I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them,” Trump posted on Truth Social in April. “When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the ‘questions,’ why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?”