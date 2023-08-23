Judge Sentences Sex Offender Who Raped Mom At Knifepoint In Elevator

A judge sentenced a sex offender who raped a mother in an elevator at knifepoint to 16 years in prison Tuesday just weeks after the sex offender was released on parole for a similar crime.

A judge sent Ramon Rotestan, 47, back to state prison for sixteen years after he pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted rape and first-degree attempted robbery of a 40-year-old mother. The incident occurred in a Pelham Bay apartment building May 9, 2022, according to a press release from the Bronx District Attorney’s office.

Rotestan reportedly followed the victim into an elevator at her apartment building and robbed her at knifepoint May 9. After taking $112.00 from the victim, Rotestan then proceeded to rape the woman, and the incident was caught on surveillance camera, per the release. (RELATED: ‘Absolute Worse Kind’: NYC Doctor Charged With Drugging Women Raping Them On Camera)

“The defendant brutally attacked the victim, who was coming home after work to her children. No woman should have to fear walking into their own building. The defendant’s actions have deeply affected her; her sense of safety and peace have been taken. My Crime Victims Assistance Bureau is providing resources to the victim and has been supporting her since the horrific attack,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark stated in the release.

Rotestan had been released on parole from Greene Correctional Facility six weeks prior to the attack, after serving another 16-year sentence for a previous rape and robbery, according to the New York Post. Police arrested Rotestan on rape charges Dec. 11, 2005 and Feb. 2, 2006 and on an attempted rape charge Feb. 28, 2006, according to records obtained by the outlet.

In each instance, Rotestan robbed and assaulted his victim in an elevator, per the records.