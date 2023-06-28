Man Allegedly Tries To Rape Woman In Public, Woman Fights Back With Pocketknife

A man was stabbed Saturday in California after he allegedly tried to rape a woman who fought back with her pocketknife, police say.

The woman told law enforcement she was sitting down in an alleyway behind a CVS Pharmacy when Ernesto Nuno, 41, attempted to rape her, according to a Tuesday press release from the Westminster Police Department (WPD).

A man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to rape a woman in a public Westminster area. https://t.co/Qik6KQMn8m — KTLA (@KTLA) June 28, 2023

WPD officers were dispatched to the Westminster scene at around 11:45 p.m. to investigate the alleged assault. The woman said Nuno approached her and exposed his genitals to her requesting oral copulation, according to the press release. (RELATED: Mexican Authorities Drop Case Against Woman Convicted Of Killing Her Rapist)

When the alleged victim denied Nuno, he began to punch her in the face and attempted to force her to take her pants off while trying to hold her down, according to police.

The woman said she then grabbed her pocketknife and stabbed Nuno which stopped the alleged rape, according to the WPD.

WPD officers found Nuno nearby with a stab wound on his right hand, and the victim confirmed Nuno was her attacker, the press release continued.

Police arrested Nuno and brought him to Orange County Jail, where he is facing charges of attempted rape and assault with intent to commit rape. The investigation is ongoing.