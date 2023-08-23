‘There Was Lawfare’: Sol Wisenberg Says Democrats ‘Outgunned And Outclassed’ Trump Lawyers

A former federal prosecutor said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign was “outgunned and outclassed” by Democrats.

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia handed down indictments Aug.14, charging Trump and other associates, including several attorneys who represented him during his efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state. Marc Elias, an attorney who represents many Democratic causes and specializes in election law litigation, handled over 40 cases for Democrats as of December 2022. (RELATED: ‘Get Bad Convictions’: Alan Dershowitz Outlines Dems’ Strategy With Trump Indictments)

WATCH:



“It’s not enough to have a team and ready in place on election night. Anybody who has read the great book by Mollie Hemingway, ‘Rigged,’ knows that leading up to 2020 it wasn’t something that just happened right before the election,” Sol Wisenberg told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “There was lawfare practiced openly. It was done… by the Democrats they entered into consent decrees with friendly state attorney generals that ended up changing state election safeguards. It allowed for earlier voting. It allowed for absentee and mail-in balloting.”

“There is nothing wrong with that if people of a state a legislature of a state votes for it. But when it’s done through a consent decree or go a judge that has an unrealistic interpretation or an illegitimate interpretation of state statutory law that’s a problem,” Wisenberg continued.

Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz said that the indictment of Trump by special counsel Jack Smith not only attacked the First Amendment, but also Trump’s Sixth Amendment right to counsel. John Eastman, the architect of Trump’s legal strategy, surrendered at the Fulton County jail Tuesday.

“The Trump legal team was outgunned and outclassed while that was going on,” Wisenberg said.

