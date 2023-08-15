‘Get Bad Convictions’: Alan Dershowitz Outlines Dems’ Strategy With Trump Indictments

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said Tuesday that the strategy the Biden administration and liberal district attorneys were using was to “get bad convictions” of former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

“I predict there will be some convictions. I think the strategy is to get bad convictions, but to get them fast in New York, in Florida, in Washington, and in Fulton County [Georgia], then they’ll be reversed on appeal, but they’ll be reversed on appeal after the election,” Dershowitz told “War Room” host Steve Bannon. “That’s why everybody is rushing to get these cases tried. We now know they wanted it tried within six months in Georgia. They want a trial in January in Washington D.C. They want a trial in May in Florida. New York has been willing to put it off but they’re getting on the bandwagon too.” (RELATED: ‘A Political Hit Job’: Fox News Guest Says Trump Indictments Represent ‘Corruption’)

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia handed down ten indictments Monday night, charging Trump and other associates over Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state. Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis, who launched a probe into Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state in 2021, announced in April that the probe could lead to the indictment of Trump.

WATCH:



“They say the first thing tyrants do is first they get the lawyers, then they stop free speech. That is tragically what the woke hard left is doing here. They’re going after lawyers,” Dershowitz said. “They filed a bar charge against me because I questioned whether or not machines in Arizona should be transparent and should disclose the mechanism so experts can examine them. They’re going after any lawyer, not only who represented Trump, but who speaks out on behalf of Trump, and it is terrorizing the lawyers. Lawyers have told me they will not represent Donald Trump.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Aug. 3 arraignment after Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election after he previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegation surrounding classified documents. In a separate case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump in March centered around an alleged $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

“We are in a Constitutional crisis. You know in my podcast, I award bananas. Before yesterday, we were up to two or three,” Dershowitz said. “I now think were up to at least 4 on a scale of 10 to banana republic. It’s a worry, we’re not there, but we’re getting closer and closer.”

“These kinds of indictments against the leading candidate against the incumbent president, that’s what they do in banana republics,” Dershowitz said. “In Ecuador they shoot them, in the United States they indict them.”

