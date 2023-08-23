‘We Have A Manchurian Candidate’: Trump Says Biden Is Scared Of China And Russia

Former President Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of being scared of China and Russia during a Wednesday interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.

Trump criticized Biden for being too afraid to tell Russia and China to stop building installations in Cuba.

“He, in many ways, is a Manchurian candidate. We have a Manchurian candidate and he’s afraid to tell Russia to get out of Cuba. He’s afraid to tell China to get out of Cuba. China now is building. Think of this, China’s building military installations in Cuba.”

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

The former president warned of China’s prominence in the U.S. hemisphere, citing Chinese control of the Panama Canal after the U.S. sold it to Panama for $1 under former President Jimmy Carter’s administration. He vowed China will “get out” of Cuba entirely if he is re-elected president. (RELATED: ‘Made Mostly In China’: Trump Blasts Biden Over Electric Vehicle Push, Appliance Regulations)

“If I’m president, they’ll get out because I have a very good relationship with President Xi [Jianping] and he respected this country, he respected me,” Trump said. “And he’ll get out and we can’t let them ruin the Panama Canal. We built the Panama Canal, it should’ve never have been given to Panama.”

The former president also called Biden the most “corrupt” and “incompetent” president in U.S. history and “compromised.”

“I actually believe he’s compromised because China knows so much about him. They know where the money comes from, they know where it is and who paid it. They probably paid it. Well, they do pay Penn and he gets $1 million, it’s $999,000 because it keeps it a little bit under $1 million by $1.”

Joseph Ziegler, a whistleblower with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) testified before Congress that the Biden family made approximately $17 million from foreign business partners in China, Ukraine, and Romania. The Department of Justice (DOJ) allegedly withheld IRS investigators from reviewing a WhatsApp message sent by Biden’s son, Hunter, to a Chinese official that his father was sitting beside him.