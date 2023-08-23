Would Homeless People Rather Be Called Unhoused?

The latest episode of “Man vs. Street” dropped Wednesday, and it dealt with another controversial area of modern sociology: homelessness.

Host Malik Lahrim headed out to the streets of Washington, D.C., to ask residents whether the city’s growing homeless population should be referred to as “homeless” or “unhoused.” The answer was fairly unanimous, as most agreed that the term “homeless” was more accurate and that “unhoused” felt somehow “clinical.”

But not everyone agreed. “I definitely think that the term ‘unhoused’ is better,” one man explained. “I feel like it’s more accurate of, you know, what represents them. I think a lot of people have misjudgments of homeless people, saying, ‘They should be working harder, they should be doing this.’ But then they don’t know what cards life gave them.”

One woman thought the term “homeless” was “very offensive.” (RELATED: Women Issue Advice For Men Who Struggle With Dating, And It’s Essential)

When Lahrim asked a number of homeless people which term they preferred, most said either “homeless” or that it didn’t make a difference. The situation was the same either way.

But pretty much everyone agreed that homelessness was a major issue facing Washington, D.C., and the rest of America. “No matter how you phrase it, it’s still a big problem,” another respondent noted.