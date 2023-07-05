San Diego Builds ‘Safe Sleeping Sites’ Instead Of Actually Dealing With Its Homeless Crisis

San Diego, California, opened the first “safe sleeping site” for homeless people Thursday, instead of doing anything meaningful to actually tackle the crisis.

The so-called “safe sleeping” areas are the brainchild of those at the city’s Homeless Strategies and Solutions Department, according to the New York Post. The department literally wouldn’t exist or employ people if California actually did something to deal with its ever-growing homeless problem, so it is no surprise that the latest solution is one of the stupidest things you’ll ever read about.

Apparently this first site can only house around 150 people and plans are in place for a larger, 400-person site. There are tens, if not hundreds of thousands of homeless people across southern California. Housing 150 to 550 of them is basically like going to a million-acre oil spill, cleaning off one pebble, and claiming that you did a good job.

Then again, it is far more financially preferable for those upholding the Homeless Industrial Complex to continue to do so. So you shouldn’t be surprised by this stupidity.

The obvious solution is to arrest the homeless people who commit crimes — something that doesn’t happen — and put them through rehabilitation clinics and mental healthcare, all of which could be funded and working by now had California started it back when the crisis emerged.

Creating these laughable “safe sleeping” areas is no different to putting the homeless — who suffer from mental health issues, drug addiction, and more — into hotels, just like they did for about 10 minutes during the COVID-19 pandemic. That plan didn’t work either.

Who knew ⁦@ScottBaio⁩ was such a funny guy. Congrats on getting out of the dump.. I’m so glad I did it too! ‘Happy Days’ Star Scott Baio Bails On Major City Over Crime, Homeless Crisis | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/RESU7i5FLS — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) May 8, 2023

The new sites do not demand that residents are sober and even offer all the means to ensure those living there remain on the streets, such as food, toilets and water. Those helping people remain in such dire straits, like these folks in San Diego, are the true criminals within this humanitarian crisis.

And their victims are everyone else: the homeless and the residents of the Golden State (now gold due to all the pee on the sidewalk, not the sunshine). (RELATED: ‘Theres A Lot Of Mentally Ill People On These Streets’: Olympian Kim Glass Says She Was Brutally Attacked With Pipe By Homeless Man)

The homeless crisis in California has led to a mass exodus of citizens, most of whom cite soaring crime, filth, and cost of living as their main push factors from the Golden State. The problem, coupled with macro-issues within the American economy, has led to a sudden downturn in what were once some of the biggest housing markets in the country.

Countless have died from drug addiction, organized crime and even more heinous criminal activity throughout California since the homeless crisis took hold. But I wouldn’t hold your breath for any kind of meaningful solution and I would be prepared for this issue to come to a city near you should we keep lying to ourselves about who is really perpetuating this shameful chapter in our history.