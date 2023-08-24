‘Get The F*ck Out My Way’: Frustrated Citizen Takes Matters Into Own Hands, Pushes Climate Activists Off Blocked Road

Somebody give this woman a medal!

Climate activists (or as I like to call them, greenie looney tunes) of the Declare Emergency campaign were blocking the northbound lanes Wednesday of Interstate 395 in Washington D.C., and one woman wasn’t having it.

According to Declare Emergency’s official website, the group “offer[s] resolute non-violent resistance to the fossil fuel madness of the present moment. We still have two to three years in which we can avert the worst consequences of the climate catastrophe.”

Basically, their whole thing is to get President Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency, hence their name.

Yeah … she wasn’t playing that nonsense.

“I got an appointment! Move!,” the outstanding citizen says while pushing one activist off the road and tossing their belongings out of her vehicle’s way so it could get past the blockade.

“Go ahead! Move! Get the fuck out my way!,” she says, while shoving another activist off the road, as the car continues to successfully move forward and past the wackadoos.

“Y’all holding me up. The fuck? I got a god damn job and sh*t,” the woman says just before gloriously rolling away after pushing everybody the … let’s just be blunt here … hell out of the way.

It was so fantastic, just so fantastic.

🔥WATCH🔥@FordFischer captures deranged climate change activists blocking traffic in DC – Frustrated driver takes matters into her own hands – gets out of her car and physically removes protestors to clear a path. pic.twitter.com/VA6rO4WpU3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2023

What a G.

Like damn, this was one of the most boss ways I’ve ever seen somebody handle not just one climate activist, but several of them. America, take note, because this is exactly how we need to be dealing with these clowns. Not only do we have jobs to get to, not only are we a hustle and bustle nation, but quite frankly, these people are going to end up sending us back to the Stone Age if we let them.

I’m not down with that party. No American should be. After all, just look at those people. (RELATED: Guy Gets Jumped And Stomped After Massive Brawl Breaks Out In A Target)

Do you really want to be like that?

Yeah, I didn’t think so.