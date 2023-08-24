‘I Would’ve Died Already’: Tim McGraw Credits Faith Hill For Saving His Life And Career

Country star Tim McGraw credited his wife, Faith Hill, for saving his career, and ultimately rescuing him from the depths of addiction.

The 56-year-old told Apple Music that his career would have failed and he “would’ve died already,” had he not had the support of his loving wife.

“I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old A, I probably would’ve ran my career into the ground, and B, I would’ve died already with my career into the ground, one or the other, and it wouldn’t have ever been where it’s at now,” he said to host Zane Lowe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)

McGraw battled alcohol addiction and noted that Hill stuck through him through his “wild years” before he was able to pull himself together, according to People.

The famous country music singer spoke about how Hill was able to set him straight when he was veering off the right path.

“Well, I don’t know if the maturity’s occurred yet, but she put up with it for a while because I was pretty sneaky about it for a while,” he said.

“But it was just overdoing stuff, and then I think when the kids got old enough that they could notice things is when she finally said, ‘You’ve got to figure this out.'” (RELATED: Selma Blair Shares Shocking Details About Her Alcoholism)

McGraw was proud to say that with Hill’s influence and support, he has been sober since 2008, according to People.

He said his wife can be “brutal” yet “honest” when she speaks to him about issues that surface within their relationship.

“She’s right about her stuff and I’m usually right about my stuff, but most of the time we agree,” McGraw said.