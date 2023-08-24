Doctoral Student Built Potential Bomb-Carrying Drone, Filled Out ISIS Application, Prosecutor Claims

Birmingham University student Mohamad Al-Bared ‘plotted to supply IS with bomb delivery drone’ https://t.co/oTLBQfciF6 — Steve Stalinsky PhD (@SteveStalinsky) August 23, 2023

“It had all the components required for it to fly,” prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC said of the drone, per the report. “We suggest it was being manufactured to deliver a bomb… to fly into IS enemy territory and deliver a chemical weapon or some other kind of device.”

Heeley also alleged that Al-Bared had written on an electronic device that referenced fuses, mechanical detonators, and an “explosive” head and that the drone’s design was “somewhat inspired by the design of the Tomahawk missile,” per the report. She reportedly believed that Al-Bared was “reporting back to someone about what it is that he is doing” and added that “[t]he only reasonable conclusion you can reach is you can be sure that he was preparing for acts of terrorism.”

Al-Bared also established a UK-registered travel company, per the report.