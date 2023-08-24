Four Major ‘Disturbances’ Arise In The Atlantic, One Poised To Regain Energy Near US Coast

Four disturbances were reported over the Atlantic on Wednesday, including Tropical Storm Franklin, suggesting hurricane season might be ramping up.

One of the disturbances is technically in the Caribbean and is currently just a center of low pressure, according to the National Hurricane Center. But this could change in the coming two to seven days as it moves northwards across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Another low pressure system a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands brought scattered thunderstorms and showers to the region. Again, the development of any significant tropical storm or hurricane within this system would be slow, but there’s a 20-40 percent chance of development in the coming days, the NHC noted.

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily are also poking around about 1,000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms has developed, and upper-level winds may converge Friday to turn Emily back into a tropical storm. (RELATED: Chaotic Scenes As Tropical Storm Hilary Hits US)

The NHC also issues advisories for Tropical Storm Franklin. While its current trajectory takes it away from the U.S., rough surf along the east coast is anticipated, according to AccuWeather. Franklin is expected to regain strength as it travels northward through the weekend.