‘No Other Way To Handle Myself’: Bodycam Shows Police Questioning Two Republicans Involved In GOP Committee Brawl

Michigan police have released bodycam footage of an officer questioning the two men involved in a brawl that broke out at a state GOP committee meeting in July.

63-year-old GOP activist James F. Chapman allegedly attacked Clare County Republican Party Chairman Mark L. DeYoung on July 8, after Chapman was reportedly locked out of a state GOP executive committee meeting at the Doherty Hotel. Officials provided MLive footage of the men being questioned by police.

In the video, Chapman explained to the officer he is a member of the Wayne 6th Congressional District Republican Committee and suggested he and others with him deserved to be in the meeting.

“They got a bunch of us locked out in the hallway. So I’m trying to listen to the meeting up against the only windowed door. And this guy comes up the door and accuses me of fucking with the door,” Chapman said. “And I said no, get outta here!”

Chapman claims DeYoung then threatened “‘I’ll kick your ass.” Chapman said he responded with, “‘Come on outside and do it.'” (RELATED: Florida Cop Responds To ‘Fight In Progress’ Call, Breaks Up Two Angry Goats)

“He came out the door and started to do it! I barely had time to take my glasses off and fling them down the hallway,” Chapman told the officer.

The officer then asked why he needed to take his glasses off.

“I knew I was in a fight and I can’t afford it.”

“Do we think that was the way to handle ourselves today?” the officer later asked him.

“I know of no other way to handle myself,” Chapman replied,

The officer then went into the hotel where he questioned DeYoung, who accused Chapman of kicking him in the groin and tackling him to the ground without provocation. He reportedly suffered broken dentures, stress fractures to his spine and bruised ribs, according to MLive. He denied Chapman’s claim that he started the fight or made threatening remarks.

Chapman has since been charged with two misdemeanors, assault and battery and disturbing the peace, MLive reported.