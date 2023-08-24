Video Shows Police Removing ‘Masked Bandit’ From Bathroom After ‘Very Bizarre’ Home Invasion

Law enforcement officials in Canada responding to a dog attack and screaming coming from a home Aug. 22, found themselves face to face with the masked bandit responsible in what was dubbed “a bizarre encounter” for the police.

Residents called West Shore Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to their home in Langford just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The call was about a dog attack. Upon arriving, RCMP officials discovered a raccoon had attacked a dog, causing the fleeing pooch to run into its home, a press release from the RCMP stated.

A very bizarre call for us, we responded to a call of screaming coming from a home. Turns out a racoon had invaded the home and attacked a dog and the residents. They managed to trap the racoon in the bathroom and called for help, Animal Control was not available so… pic.twitter.com/oerH6OjGlj — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) August 24, 2023

The homeowners managed to trap the masked critter in the home’s bathroom, per the release. Meanwhile, neighbors also reportedly called the police and reported screaming from a nearby home.

Though law enforcement officials attempted to reach Animal Control, they were unsuccessful, leaving RCMP officers to manage the raccoon’s eviction on their own, the release noted. Armed with a dog pole and a lacrosse stick, police finally managed to secure the animal, though it did not go down without a fight. (RELATED: A Raccoon Reportedly Attacked Reporters On The White House Lawn)

Video footage shared on social media shows the raccoon scaling the walls of what appears to be the bathroom while officers attempt to coax it out of its hiding place. At one point, the raccoon stands on top of the door frame before the sound of a crash is heard. Moments later, the animal scales the walls again, seeking out another lofty perch.

After successfully managing to remove the animal from the home, officers released the raccoon into the wild, the release stated.

“This was a bizarre encounter for police. We generally do not attend wildlife calls; however, residents in the home had received injuries from this animal and Animal Control was not available, so the officers stepped in to help,” Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP Media Relations Officer, stated in the release.