‘Special Counsel Or Special Poobah’: Sol Wisenberg Says New Hunter Biden Charges ‘Ain’t Going To Happen’

A former federal prosecutor said that Hunter Biden would probably not face any additional charges, despite David Weiss being named a special counsel.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of United States Attorney David Weiss as special counsel Aug. 11 to investigate the allegations surrounding the business dealings of Biden. Republican Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, wrote Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz Tuesday, asking him to “provide documents and/or information” so that the Committee could determine if the Department of Justice was hindering Horowitz’s efforts to look into the handling of the investigation into Hunter Biden. (RELATED: ‘Blind Eye To Corruption’: Comer Rips DOJ For Allegedly Obstructing IG Investigation Into Hunter Biden Probe)

Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing.

WATCH:



“I think Congress should definitely keep digging, because I’m going to tell you something. You aren’t going to get anything from the U.S. — from the investigation by David Weiss. It doesn’t matter whether you call him special counsel or special poobah,” Sol Wisenberg told “America Reports” co-hosts Sandra Smith and John Roberts. It was a mistake to have him do it. And here is — and here’s something nobody else seems to be talking about. Hunter Biden’s lawyers think the pre-trial diversion agreement he entered into, which has had broad immunity provision, they think that’s still in effect. And let me tell you something, that is a very — that is not a frivolous legal point.”

“So even if David Weiss somehow wanted now to indict Hunter Biden for felony tax evasion, there’s a very strong argument that because of that diversion deal they entered into with him, it ain’t going to happen,” Wisenberg continued. “So if Congress doesn’t do it, if the House doesn’t do it and use their subpoena power, I don’t think anybody is going to.”

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler testified about interference by officials in the Justice Department with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

