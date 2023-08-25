‘Get Back On The F***ing Plane’: Maui Resident Blasts Biden, Says ‘We’re Not Getting Anything’

A resident of Lahaina, Hawaii, blasted President Joe Biden in a video posted on social media Friday, saying that those suffering after a deadly wildfire were “not getting anything,” while billions of taxpayer dollars have been sent to Ukraine.

Angry residents of Maui made obscene gestures at Biden’s motorcade during his trip to the island Monday over his response to a deadly wildfire that destroyed many buildings in the town of Lahaina, killing at least 114 people. “I haven’t had any money come in. I haven’t had anybody call me back. I didn’t have anything. I have no idea. I lost my house. I lost my car. I lost my animals. I mean, come on, man,” the unidentified resident told a reporter. (RELATED: ‘Pathological Liar’: Laura Ingraham Blasts Joe Biden For Invoking House Fire Story During Maui Visit)

WATCH:



“We’re not getting anything. Till today, I still didn’t get my meds. I can’t get my meds yet. My medicine was all burnt in my house. My rent money was all burnt in my house. I have no money anymore,” the resident continued. “I think Joe Biden should take his $700 and get back on the fu*king plane and go home. That’s what I think. The $700 compared to all the millions he’s giving to Ukraine. Why? We need it. That’s why, we don’t understand why. We’re citizens and we cannot get money. But if they’re not citizens, they get gazillions of dollars from the USA. Where — where’s our government? Fix your house before you fix somebody else’s house.”

Biden claimed he nearly lost his home in a 2004 kitchen fire during remarks Monday in Maui.

“Everybody feels that way. Come on,” the resident told the reporter. “That’s where the local people stick together and we help our own people, because we know the outside people not going to do it.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.