Hundreds Of Pakistani Christians Gather For Worship Just Days After Attack By Islamist Mob

Hundreds of Catholics in Pakistan gathered for mass just days after a crowd of Islamist extremists torched several churches in their community.

More than 700 Catholics came out to celebrate the Eucharist outside of St. Paul Catholic Church in Jaranwala, Pakistan, which was one of over 30 churches and 800 homes that were burned in an Aug. 20 attack, according to Catholic News Agency.

“Most of the people were crying in the Mass,” a Christian community leader told Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), an international Catholic aid group.

“It was a very painful time but a chance to share with one another their sense of loss and sadness,” the unnamed Christian leader told the ACN. (RELATED: ISIS-K Claims Responsibility For Suicide Bombing That Killed 54)

On Aug. 16, a crowd of Muslims attacked the Christian community of Jaranwala, accusing two of its members of vandalizing the Quran and of blasphemy, according to Reuters.

More than 100 people were arrested for their involvement in the attack, per the outlet.

In January, the Pakistani parliament moved to increase the penalties against those who insult Islam and its prophet. Anyone found guilty of blasphemy will face 10 years in prison, the possibility of a life sentence and a fine of 1 million rupees ($4,500). Bail is not allowed for defendants in blasphemy cases, The New York Times notes.