Video Shows Deadly Shooting At High School Football Game, Players And Fans Running For Their Lives

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed during a high school football game in Choctaw, Oklahoma Friday evening, according to police.

The boy, whose name has not yet been revealed, was reportedly shot during the third quarter of a high school football game, which left four others injured, according to a press release issued by the Choctaw Police Department (CPD) Saturday. Video footage of the incident showed players and fans running for their lives as shots rang out.

“One male 16 years old received a gunshot to the groin area; he has passed away from the injuries sustained,” CPD said in their Facebook post noting that he was not a student of Choctaw High School of the Del City school system.

Tragic: A 16 year old was shot and killed during a shooting at a high school football game in Choctaw, Oklahoma.

Rest in peace 💔

Something needs to change. pic.twitter.com/r0tWsckzRa

A 42-year-old male sustained a gunshot to his chest and was then transported to a local hospital where he was reported in surgery during the evening. One female sustained a gunshot to her thigh and was reportedly treated for her injuries and released. Two other females were injured as they were trying to leave and ended up sustaining broken wrists and a broken leg, according to the press release. (RELATED: 4 Killed, At Least 5 Wounded In Historic Biker Bar Shooting)

The shots were fired from the visitor side of the stadium and the CPD believes “an argument” between two male individuals led to the shooting, according to the press release.

Five officers from the CPD are employed by the Choctaw School District for each home game. All five officers, along with two on-duty officers who stopped by and two Del City officers were present, according to the press release.

While two guns and eight rounds of ammo have been reportedly recovered from the scene, the CPD is still searching for the suspect. Investigators reportedly have a description of a Black male who was in red sweatpants, according to the press release.

“In a stadium filled with spectators and students, someone knows something. Do the right thing & say something,” Daniel Chapin, the National Director of the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, said in a statement.