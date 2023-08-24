4 Killed, At Least 5 Wounded In Historic Biker Bar Shooting

Four people were killed and six people were hospitalized Wednesday in a shooting at a bar in Orange County, California, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.



The shooting occurred at Cook’s Corner, a historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon. Wednesday — spaghetti night — is a popular night at the Cook’s Corner to eat and drink, according to the bar’s website.



Four people, including the shooter, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an update by the Orange County Sheriff. Of the six people transported to hospitals, five reportedly had gunshot wounds.

#OCSDPIO Update- Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023

Deputies arrived at the bar at 7:06 p.m. local time, and shot the gunman two minutes later, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Officials stated “an officer-involved shooting” occurred, but there were no deputies injured at the incident. (RELATED: California Bar Shooting: Here’s What We Know)

The gunman is believed to be a retired Ventura officer, according to the outlet. The incident is believed to have started as a dispute between the suspect and his wife.

#BREAKING– My sources say a former police officer killed his wife and shot others at Cooks Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon in Orange County. At least 4 are dead and 6 have been rushed to area hospitals @kcalnews #masshooting #cookscorner pic.twitter.com/O1mUr7218Z — michele gile (@michelegiletv) August 24, 2023

Providence Mission Hospital, a local trauma center, reported they have two people in critical condition and four in stable condition, according to a statement.