Colorado Police Say Alleged Scooter Thieves Fatally Shot Father After He ‘Confronted’ Them In His Backyard

A man was shot and killed by alleged scooter thieves early Wednesday morning in Aurora, Colorado, police say.

The unnamed 49-year-old victim and his son awoke to the sound of thieves stealing their scooters from the backyard, according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department. The father and son “confronted” the suspects, who fled the scene on the scooters.

“The man and his son chased the suspects in their pickup. During the chase, shots were fired at the pickup,” the police press release reads. “The man and son returned home, at which point they noticed a vehicle drive by the front of the house and fire several rounds into the home. One bullet struck the man, fatally wounding him.”

Officers responded to a call reporting the shooting at 4:39 a.m., according to the press release. They arrived at the house to find the victim with an “obvious” bullet wound. Despite performing life-saving measures, the father died on-scene.

The suspects have not yet been identified. Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The Aurora Police Department Major Crime Homicide Unit is investigating the alleged murder. Officers said anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913. STOP (7867).