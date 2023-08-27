Hundreds Of ‘Ultra Low Emission Zone’ Cameras Have Been Vandalized In London, Police Say

Cameras numbering in the hundreds designed to enforce an Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) have been vandalized in London, the British capital, Reuters reported.

The ULEZ covers a portion of London’s roads where motorists are charged up to £12.50 or $16 daily in a bid to improve air quality, according to Reuters.

Expansion for the ULEZ is set for August 29 at the behest of London Mayor Sadiq Khan despite concerns of economic harm amid cost-of-living struggles in Britain, the outlet reported.

Authorities say 185 cameras cameras suffered destroyed cables while 164 were stolen and 38 obscured. Expansion will bring 2,750 new cameras across London, The Independent reported.

‘ULEZ is going to do nothing whatsoever to improve health!’ Alan Miller and Jim Dale join @PatrickChristys to discuss Sadiq Khan’s comments regarding the ULEZ criticism, after the Mayor of London says the emission scheme has been ‘weaponised’ by conspiracy theorists. pic.twitter.com/a1wiYWL3jF — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 25, 2023

Owain Richards of London’s Metropolitan Police said work is underway “to identify new ways to prevent further cameras from being damaged or stolen,” according to Reuters.

Five local authorities unsuccessfully mounted a July legal challenge to ULEZ expansion, which remains controversial. (RELATED: British PM Lifts Fracking Ban To Combat Energy Crisis)

The move by Khan comes as the British government is scrutinizing climate policies, such as a plan to ban gas-powered cars in 2030, amid concerns of Chinese influence in the British electric vehicle (EV) market.