Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Support From The Last Person You Want To Get It From — O.J. Simpson

Not the best endorsement to say the least.

I know there’s been a lot of complaints (as there always is), but me personally, I was absolutely loving the first Republican presidential debate. It was straight up popcorn content. And one person who shined throughout (and in my opinion, won it) was Vivek Ramaswamy.

But it’s not just me that was diggin’ what Vivek was saying, so was none other than … *drum roll please* … O.J. Simpson — the last person you want to get support from while running for President of the United States.

The legendary running back, who was accused of murder in 1994, took to social media Sunday to share his take on Ramaswamy.

“This morning I got up and I found myself watching Meet the Press. They had Vivek Ramaswamy on,” said Simpson. “Now just like the debates, the Republican debates, I said, ‘Hey, this guy’s on to something.’”

WATCH:

I wanna like Vivek Ramaswamy. I really, really do.

Everything he was saying in the debate, I was loving every single word of it. It was like music to my ears. However, I can’t get over the George Soros connections, which is a big one with me. Other than that, I feel like he’s gold, but with Soros being who he is and knowing his operations the way I do … I just can’t rock with it.

For now, I’ll continue to side with Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, whoever wins out of the two (which looks like Trump, by far) — at least until I found out more about the Ramaswamy and Soros intel. And even then, anybody linked to that guy makes me mad suspicious. (RELATED: ‘No One Is Drinking That Anymore’: Bud Light’s New NFL Commercial Embarrassingly Backfires As Fans Roast Beer Company)

But that’s politics … where it’s nearly impossible to trust a soul.