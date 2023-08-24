‘No One Is Drinking That Anymore’: Bud Light’s New NFL Commercial Embarrassingly Backfires As Fans Roast Beer Company

Nobody’s buying it, Bud Light — literally.

Ever since the disastrous Dylan Mulvaney partnership, it’s been downhill for Anheuser-Busch and their two Bud Light and Budweiser beer brands. It doesn’t matter if it’s their crumbling sales, tanking stock prices, being forced to close down factories or getting roasted on social media. It’s just been a downward spiral for AB InBev.

Heck … Bud Light in particular, which dominated the United States as the country’s top-selling beer for nearly two decades, even got replaced by Modelo Especial as the new king.

It’s been pretty horrible for Anheuser-Busch, and things don’t appear to be getting any better. People are roasting Bud Light on Twitter (again) because of a new NFL commercial they’ve released.

In the old world (before the Mulvaney nonsense), it would actually be a pretty solid advertisement and a good way to get you hyped up for the new season. I actually love the way they romanticized football. However, the Bud Light brand is so toxic at this point it completely pooh-poohs it. In other words, I don’t buy it, and I know exactly what they’re up to. (RELATED: Bud Light Showing Massive Desperation With Grade-A NFL Giveaways (And I Might Have To Take Advantage Of Them)

And so do Americans. Bud Light’s Twitter mentions were full of “you’ll never win us back” rhetoric:

Nice try but we know what you’re doing — -_- (@bostonchips) August 24, 2023

We have not forgotten. — Un hombre cualquiera ✠ (@CualquieraOnvre) August 24, 2023

This is a fantasy, no one is drinking that anymore — Crypto Hawkeye (@CryptoHawkeye1) August 24, 2023

The only fridges filled with Bud Light are those at the grocery store. — Florida Conservative (@FlaDogLover) August 24, 2023

Modelo is number 1!!!!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/kDzD3IXYNp — AL Triola 🏝️ (@AlTriola) August 24, 2023

I prefer Coors Light! “STRAIGHT from the MOUNTAINS to your LIPS!” pic.twitter.com/TZx2Yo638l — Kirk (@BrushEmBack) August 24, 2023

LoL look at this brand tryna get in America’s good graces again. This is sad and hilarious at the same time. — .WAV DEKU (@DOTWAVDEKU_) August 24, 2023

It’s a wrap, Bud Light. Let it go.