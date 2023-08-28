DC Police Arrest Teenager After He Allegedly Committed String Of 10 Armed Carjackings, Robberies

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of committing a string of 10 armed carjackings and armed robberies within the span of several hours in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Carjacking Task Force revealed that the teenager was arrested Friday, Aug. 25, according to a press release. In addition to the 10 carjacking and robbery charges, the teenager has been charged with the alleged possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, possession of a large-capacity, ammunition feeding device, and kidnapping.

MPD announces an arrest has been made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the District. Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest! Release: https://t.co/Mogv6dWCYQ pic.twitter.com/Isdm4j7CdM — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 27, 2023

“On Friday, August 25, 2023, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses,” the MPD said.

Four firearms were reportedly recovered during the arrest. (RELATED: DC Cops Arrest 12-Year-Old Boy For Armed Carjacking In Broad Daylight)

As of Friday, crime in Washington, D.C., was continuing to rise. There have been 2,268 robberies so far this year, a 65% increase from 2022’s reported 1,375 robberies. The city has also reported seeing 4,729 motor vehicle theft incidents, an increase of 113% from 2022’s 2,216 motor vehicle theft incidents, according to the MPD’s crime data page.

Washington, D.C., is on track to having the most homicides in two decades after starting August with 16 homicides, according to Axios.

