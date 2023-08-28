‘Worst Advice I’ve Ever Heard!’: Debate Between Michael Irvin And Richard Sherman Devolves Into Pure Chaos

Okay, okay … I can dig this.

There is definitely a new era going on with FS1’s “Undisputed,” and that was evident Monday morning as Skip Bayless was surrounded by an absolute dream team of NFL superstars-turned-analysts: Michael Irvin, Richard Sherman and Keyshawn Johnson.

The episode was the first for “Undisputed” since the departure of Shannon Sharpe back in June, with Sharpe now a part of the “First Take” team at ESPN.

Well, with Bayless being a huge Cowboys fan and Michael Irving being a Hall of Famer for Dallas, it was only natural that one of the first segments was about the ‘Boys. This led to Irvin explaining at one point that he advised wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to catch the ball with his body instead of hands in order to help him avoid dropping the ball.

“That’s the worst advice I’ve ever heard for a receiver!” Sherman shouted over Irving.

And things gloriously escalated from there.

WATCH:

Richard Sherman said Michael Irvin gave ceedee lamb bad advice because he told him to learn how to catch the ball with your body instead of your hands & Michael Irvin went off 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ekc3tYbVHG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 28, 2023

I think we all agree that Michael Irvin didn’t give the best advice here. I mean, Richard Sherman was right.

Irving is spot on when he says that CeeDee Lamb has a problem dropping footballs, but if he decides to start catching the ball with his body, those dropped balls are going to turn into fumbles — this because the ball is more likely to pop out from contact with body catches. And not to mention that a body catch can see the ball bounce right off a player, also resulting in dropped balls.

I think Richard Sherman is correct here. (RELATED: NFL Replaces ‘End Racism’ With ‘Play Football’ In End Zones)

It is pretty bad advice, which is surprising considering it’s Michael Irvin that it came from.