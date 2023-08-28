Former NASA Chief Says UFOs Could Be ‘Unfriendly’ Chinese Tech

NASA’s longest-serving associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, still believes that UFOs could be advanced technology from China, according to a report published Saturday.

Zurbuchen recently left NASA to work for ETH Zurich, a public university in his homeland of Switzerland, but has spoken emphatically about what’s going on in our skies, according to The Telegraph. He believes that UFOs are real, but could be “unfriendly” Chinese tech.

“Not only did I talk to pilots, I talked to individuals who had sightings and they were really convinced. I really felt they told me the subjective truth. They were not lying, they were not making things up. I think they were telling me what they saw,” he said previously. While he concedes that some UFOs might just be natural phenomena, there are other, more terrifying possibilities.

Blink-182 Frontman Tom DeLonge Falls For UFO Propaganda In Horrific Pro-Censorship Statement | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Do you think he’s serious or was he told to post these statements? https://t.co/pLXKxQCEkh — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) August 21, 2023

“There could be multiple explanations. If we are looking at technology then it may not be friendly and that is something we should know. It could be technology from other places on Earth and that would be pretty scary,” he continued. One of those technologies could be linked to the Chinese spy balloons shot down over the U.S. earlier in 2023. (RELATED: Does Anyone Else Feel Like These UFO Hearings Were A Little Too Convenient?)

His statements somewhat fly in the face of his former colleague, NASA Jet Propulsion Lab director Dr. Laurie Leshin, who said in mid-August that there was no such thing as UFOs or aliens. Leshin laughed at the idea, saying that no one has ever talked to her about the myriad anomalies floating throughout our cosmos.