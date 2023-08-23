NASA Director Shares Shocking Update On UFOs That The Government Will Hate

Director for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Dr. Laurie Leshin said in mid-August that there is no such thing as UFOs or aliens.

When asked whether she’d ever seen an alien spacecraft, Leshin said “Absolutely not, no,” to Fox10 Phoenix. She laughed through her answer, adding that no one had ever talked to her about them. While JPL is part of the general hunt for life outside of our world, they’ve yet to find anything conclusive, and the idea that they have is clearly laughable to Leshin.

Leshin’s comments come as the U.S. government further perpetuates their counterintelligence operation regarding UFOs, by bringing new “whistleblowers” to testify to Congress that aliens are real and our government is using their new technology. The two core whistleblowers, David Grusch and Navy pilot Lt. Ryan Graves, offered absolutely no physical evidence for their claims, and all of their claims have been made by other so-called whistleblowers in the past.

Does Anyone Else Feel Like These UFO Hearings Were A Little Too Convenient? | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ We learned nothing new. We saw nothing new. So what was the point in all this? Because it didn’t distract from the Hunter Biden thing either https://t.co/jItKIUwmW8 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) July 27, 2023

But while Leshin’s comments go against the narrative pushed by Congress and others within government agencies, she does think life is out there. We just haven’t found it yet. (RELATED: Republican Rep. Tim Burchett Claims UFOs Could ‘Turn Us Into Charcoal Briquette’ And More In Shocking Interview)

“I mean, look, there’s clearly a lot of interest,” Leshin noted. “Our interest is in actually scientifically following the evidence and looking for life elsewhere, and I think we have the chance within our lifetimes to answer that question.” Apparently, we’re on the “precipice” of finding life, as discoveries on Mars and the moons of Uranus point toward the potential for microbial existence. But again, this has yet to be conclusively determined.