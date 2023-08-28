People In Italy Just Saw Kanye West’s Bare Behind

Kanye West just gave the citizens of Italy far more of a show than they expected when he flashed his bare ass during a boat ride with his “wife” Bianca Censori on Sunday afternoon, Page Six reported.

The famous rapper was caught with his pants down and onlookers got a clear view of his entire ass when he stood up. It remains unclear why he wasn’t wearing his pants properly — or at all, according to Page Six. The 46-year-old seemed unfazed after flashing a crowd of people in a nearby boat while riding in a river taxi in a canal.

Kanye West caught in NSFW moment during Italian boat ride with ‘wife’ Bianca Censori https://t.co/gW5yjd7Z9A pic.twitter.com/X5y1qeA7mi — Page Six (@PageSix) August 28, 2023

West and Censori were joined by an unidentified female passenger as well as a male that appeared to be the driver of the boat. They seemed to be enjoying a leisurely afternoon at the time of the unexpected ass flash. West’s pants were down in a heavily-populated area, with many onlookers surrounding his boat in all directions, both in and out of the water, according to Page Six.

The moment seemed especially strange considering the effort he took to conceal other, less private parts of his body. West’s entire face was shielded by a face mask and he was dressed in all-black clothing from head to toe — minus his derriere, which snuck out for a sneak peek. (RELATED: Kanye West’s New ‘Wife’ Seems To Have Forgotten The Entire Bottom Portion Of Her Outfit)

Censori reportedly adjusted her gray leather trench coat just prior to exiting the boat, and seemed far less concerned about having her face concealed and her identity hidden from the onlookers that were snapping photos and recording video of the pair with their phones. West was reportedly spotted strolling around shoeless after exiting the boat, according to Page Six.