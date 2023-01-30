Supermodel Honors Dead Son With Half-Naked Photoshoot In His Clothes

Famous supermodel Stephanie Seymour honored her late son Harry by posing half-naked for a tantalizing photoshoot while wearing his clothes.

Harry died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021 at the age of 24, according to The Wall Street Journal. His mother responded by slipping away from the cameras and trying to put her life back together after the tragic loss, only to find herself seeking comfort by standing in her son’s closet, staring at his clothes.

Harry had followed in his mother’s footsteps and was already highly regarded in the fashion industry. Seymour recalled a particular Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane suit that Harry loved. It was then that she realized what she had to do.

Seymour recalled the suit that her late son cherished as one of his most special wardrobe items.

“It’s a suit that I keep hanging in my dressing room, which is this big room where I keep all my stuff,” Seymour told the journal. “I do my makeup there. I live in that room.”

“I looked at that suit one night and I said, ‘I’m going to put it on.’ It fit me,” she added.

Seymour’s sultry shoot showed the model photographed from behind while wearing her late son’s pants. Her bare back was exposed to the camera, and she clutched his jacket against her bare breasts. Her hair kissed the back of her shoulders, and his name, “Harry,” was written in cursive on the bare skin of her back. A sketch of a heart with an arrow in it was visible on her shoulder blade.

“It was almost a year in the making, this shoot,” the supermodel said two weeks after the images were taken for the Journal. (RELATED: Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Rips Off Shoes After Falling On Runway In Paris)

“If I think that Harry would love something, I do it, and it does help me with my grief,” she said. “I packed up these huge trunks with all his things, and I have this idea that I want to keep photographing his clothes because I think he would love it.”

“He’s got this whole flock of women that would love to wear his clothes and be photographed,” Seymour continued. “That’s something I’m going to enjoy doing.”