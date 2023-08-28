‘Senile’: Poll Reveals The First Things That Come To Americans’ Minds When They Think Of Joe Biden

Americans think of words related to old age and lack of mental acuity when it comes to President Joe Biden, according to a poll released Monday.

Over 25% of Americans think the words “old,” “outdated,” “retire,” “elderly,” “aging,” “senile” and “dementia” when they think about Biden, according to The Associated Press/NORC poll. Only 1% of Americans think these words first when it comes to former President Donald Trump, despite him only being three years younger than Biden, who is 80 years old and the oldest president in U.S. history.

Americans also have negative views of Biden’s intelligence and competence in general, with 15% of respondents associating him with the words “slow,” “confused,” “idiot,” “ignorant,” “sleepy,” “gaffe” and “bumbling,” according to the poll. Approximately 1% of respondents responded that Biden was “smart,” “wise” or “knowledgeable.” (RELATED: ‘People Have Every Right To Consider It’: Hillary Clinton Admits Joe Biden’s Age An ‘Issue’ For 2024 Campaign)

Ouch. AP poll asks, ‘What is the first word or phrase that comes to mind when you think of Joe Biden?’ Results below. https://t.co/BSTYk85bnb pic.twitter.com/glL968EyAl — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 28, 2023

Further, 77% of Americans believe that Biden is too old to govern “effectively,” while 51% believe the same for Trump, according to the poll. Over 60% of Americans said Vice President Kamala Harris would end up as president if Biden won a second term, according to a May Harvard Caps/Harris poll.

The AP/NORC poll surveyed 1,165 adults across the U.S. from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8%.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

