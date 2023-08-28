‘Unexplained’ Video And ‘Bizarre’ Sounds Discovered In Hunt For Loch Ness Monster

We have potential video (and sounds) of the legendary Loch Ness Monster.

In what is the largest hunt for Nessie in 50 years, a massive new search of the Loch Ness Monster hasn’t provided any actual evidence of the beast’s existence. However, the group behind the hunt says they have “unexplained” video and heard “bizarre” sounds that could be considered signs that Nessie is more than just a Scottish folklore.

“We heard some fantastic bizarre sounds on Friday,” said Alan McKenna of Loch Ness Exploration in a press conference Sunday. Located in Inverness, Scotland, The Loch Ness Center described that the sounds were “four, very distinctive noises” in a Facebook post. The noises were not recorded due to equipment not being plugged in. McKenna threw out some theories to explain the sounds. “It may well be gas escaping from the bottom of the loch,” said McKenna. “It could be an animal or of course it could be the elusive Loch Ness Monster.”

The Loch Ness Center also announced on Facebook that it’s currently reviewing “unexplained” footage that was handed in by hunters who were a part of the search.

One video that’s been circulating online belongs to couple Matty Wiles and Aga Balinska, with the 49- and 42-year-old “want[ing] to believe” they caught the Loch Ness Monster on camera after spotting a weird-looking object in the water prior to an early morning swim.

Is the Loch Ness Monster real?

Probably not, but I can't help but to be entertained by the thought of it. The same goes for Bigfoot, aliens, even legendary Pokémon (you get my point).

But about that hurricane though… (RELATED: Hunters Launch New Quest To Find Loch Ness Monster)

Maybe I should take advantage, leave Florida for Scotland to escape Idalia and visit Loch Ness.

Sounds like a plan to me.