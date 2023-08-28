‘Cocaine Is A Hell Of A Drug’: Guy Freaks Out Over Wife’s Pink iPhone And Nearly Picks Fight With Such A Smooth G

This video is unbelievably perfect.

I have no idea where any of this took place, but if I had to guess judging by the guy’s accent and how he looks, I’m going to guess somewhere in New Jersey — which, by the way, would make this entire scenario even funnier. So for the comedic value, we’re going to act like this happened in Jersey.

So at some restaurant in ‘New Jersey,’ a guy walks in (after appearing to already eat there) and starts screaming at everyone about, “Who’s got the pink iPhone? Who’s got the pink iPhone? Who’s got it?!”

He was referring to his wife’s pink iPhone that was missing (and that he thought was stolen), walking around the restaurant like a mad man when one of the smoothest cats ever addressed him like a complete G. And on top of that, he thoroughly deescalated the situation in the process.

“We tryna eat dinner,” said the smooth G.

“I know you are! Don’t insult me!” the crazy person comically responds.

"I'm not tryna insult you, bro," the smooth G shot back.

“Stop your nonsense!” yelled the Jersey loud mouth while walking back out of the restaurant.

“Stop my nonsense?” the smooth G questioned. “Bro, look at you, my guy. Cocaine is a hell of a drug, brother.”

And then he hilariously closes things out with, “Coc-A-Fella Records!”

WATCH:

This clip couldn’t be more perfect — straight gold.