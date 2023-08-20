Realtor Dies After Being Beaten To Death With Baseball Bat, Stepson Charged

A New Jersey realtor died after allegedly being beaten to death with a baseball bat by her stepson at her home Aug. 16, officials say.

First responders reportedly found Sotheby’s realtor Irma Daniels, 48, suffering from blunt-force trauma at her home after responding to a 911 call Wednesday evening, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s office reported. Authorities alleged that John Daniels, Jr., 30, hit his stepmother in the head with a baseball bat before fleeing the gated community in Cresskill, NJ.com reported. (RELATED: Baseball Bat-Wielding Man Allegedly Attacks Innocent Bystander In Broad Daylight. Police Release Footage)

NJ realtor beaten to death with baseball bat in brutal murder, stepson charged: cops https://t.co/K0L4miF5XG pic.twitter.com/nEtUlv2MNs — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2023

Law enforcement officials caught up with Daniels the following day, arresting him on charges of murder, hindering apprehension and unlawful weapons possession. He was booked into the Bergen County Jail while he awaits an initial court appearance, the outlet stated.

The victim, who originally hailed from Russia, was a realtor sales associate at Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, the New York Post reported. In 2022, she was honored with the NJ Realtors Circle of Excellence Sales Award.

“Looking back to the beginning of this new journey for me I will never forget how hard it was the first two years with no deals, no clients, no guidance or support from the company where I started. I was ready to give up. It was a long way to get where I am now. Everything came to me through perseverance, work ethic, failures, creative mind and most importantly my mindset that I am not a quitter,” she said upon receiving the award, according to the outlet.