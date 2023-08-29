NBA Star Deandre Ayton Seen Hanging Out With Porn Actress Katt Leya

A video posted to Twitter Monday shows 25-year-old center for the Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton brushing the hair of porn actress, Katt Leya.

The social media model and adult film star teased the camera while Ayton stood behind her, brushing her hair and laughing in the viral video clip that is dominating social media. Ayton hasn’t confirmed he’s dating Leya, but the pair certainly seemed comfortable in this intimate scene, and fans can’t stop looking.

Deandre Ayton🤔 These NBA players can’t stay away from the pornstars 👀🤣 pic.twitter.com/Tk7wDJJaoa — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 28, 2023

The video shows the pair giggling as Leya held the camera and panned the scene. Small glimpses of the side of Ayton’s body showed he was standing behind her virtually naked, aside from wearing dark colored boxers. The NBA star seemed to be having the time of his life, and looked to be completely at ease with Leya. He didn’t seem to mind being videotaped as he casually caressed her hair and brushed her dyed blonde locks.

Leya addressed the dating rumors on social media by posting a message to her Instagram story, referring to Ayton as her “man.”

“Wow now my man can’t brush my hair! You guys are stressed out, let me live,” she wrote in the caption.

The adult star has nearly one million Instagram followers and continued to fuel the sizzling rumors by posting a photograph of herself with Ayton as the two toasted one another with red wine at a dinner table. (RELATED: Real Or Fake? Paige Spiranac Shares ‘Huge’ News About Her Boobs)

“Sunday home cooked meals,” Leya wrote in the caption.

Other photographs showed the couple engaged in a smooch with one another.