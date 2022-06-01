Porn Star Offers Amber Heard Some Career Advice After Losing Lawsuit

Adult entertainment maven Kenda Lust has some career advice for Amber Heard on the heels of her loss in court Wednesday. She suggests OnlyFans may be the best option for the disgraced actress.

Heard’s career was already deeply affected by the $50 million defamation suit Depp launched against her, and now that she’s been defeated in court, her future in acting may look bleak. Lust has managed to make a mint in the adult entertainment industry, and has offered some sound advice, in case Heard happens to be listening.

“Hey let me help @realamberheard get u started on #onlyfans,” Kendra said in a tweet.

Hey let me help @realamberheard get u started on #onlyfans 😘 — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) June 1, 2022

The jury ruled in Depp’s favor Wednesday, and Heard has been ordered to pay him $15 million in damages. Courtroom testimony revealed this may be quite a financial hurdle for Heard, who has indicated that her reputation and image have taken a hit since the trial began.

In spite of the fact that Heard has earned millions through her acting career, and previously receiving a $7 million settlement from Depp, she has also promised a significant amount of money to charity, and is now staring down the huge bill ordered by the court, according to courtroom video footage posted by Law & Crime Channel. (RELATED: Johnny Depp And Amber Heard React To The Jury’s Verdict)

A fan-led campaign to have Heard removed from Aquaman 2 is gaining a lot of traction online, and has added to the financial pressure Heard is facing, according to The Toronto Sun.

Lust’s suggestion for Heard may be worthy of consideration, especially considering the success Lust has seen in her own career. The adult film actress also happens to be a talented director, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Being featured on OnlyFans may be Heard’s next on-camera adventure.