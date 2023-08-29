NFL Legend Just Made A $500,000 Bet He Actually Wants To Lose

Former Colts kicker turned ESPN analyst Pat McAfee has offered Steelers linebacker TJ Watt $500,000 to a charity of his choice.

There is a catch that comes along with this offer and is one of the many reasons McAfee is a national treasure.

In order for McAfee to donate this large amount of money, Watt has to break the single-season sack record of 22.5 sacks which he currently holds along with Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. He has quite literally made a bet that he voluntarily wants to lose in order for Watt to make history. Can you imagine wanting to lose $500,000? The coolest part of all of this was how excited Watt seemed about it.

There is not one episode of The Pat McAfee Show that isn’t entertaining and this one was no exception. During the episode, McAfee praised Watt’s success thus far and how great he looks as a player prior to his abrupt and bold statement.

I can’t wait to see what you do this season @_TJWatt.. You go over 22.5 sacks and we’ll donate $500,000 to a charity of your choice #PMSLive #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/hNBVXpvqfC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 28, 2023

Watt is no stranger to competitiveness or motivation especially as JJ and Derek Watt’s little brother, but this is added motivation and competition with himself. I say he does it. I think he will break the record. TJ’s coming off a season where he missed some time due to a torn pectoral in week one. Now, he is healthy, hungry, and chasing history. (RELATED: Here Are The Top-Selling NFL Team Hats And Jerseys In Each State For The 2022-2023 Season)

Just by McAfee saying this quickly during his show, has created a complete stir around the NFL world and fans are extra eager to watch the five-time Pro Bowler’s performance this year. The Wisconsin alumni is someone who terrifies quarterbacks, offensive linemen, and offensive coordinators.

There used to be one Watt in every quarterback’s nightmares and now here’s another who happens to be on his very own path to the Hall of Fame. There is no doubt that with the help of McAfee’s bet and the fact that he’s on the front of a Wheaties box, TJ Watt is making history this season.