‘Absolutely Necessary’: Jordan Peterson Reveals ‘Plan’ To Expose Court-Ordered Media Sensitivity Training

A prominent Canadian psychologist revealed he plans to expose sensitivity training a court ordered him to undergo.

A Canadian court upheld a ruling by the College of Psychologists of Ontario requiring Dr. Jordan B. Peterson to receive sensitivity training following an interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast and comments he made on social media on transgenderism. Peterson posted on Twitter that he refused to comply with the initial ruling in January. (RELATED: Justin Trudeau Grills Italian PM On ‘Two-Spirit,’ Trans Rights At Bilateral Meeting)

“I’m going to do everything I can to make all of this as public as I possibly can. I mean, I have done that from the beginning,” Peterson told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “I released all the documents that the – that included the charges so to speak that the college is levied against me. I want to make this 100% transparent that led to the public decide for themselves who exactly is acting, let’s say, in an unprofessional capacity.”

WATCH:



Peterson vowed that he would provide details of the sensitivity training to the public.

“My plan is to make everything that is done to me public and if I can do that by filming, well, then, I will do that. Audio recording or extensive notes or commentary afterwards,” Peterson told Watters. “Somehow everything that happens is going to be made public. It is absolutely necessary. And I’m also, by the way, perfectly willing to state and I am stating my opinions on Twitter and social media in my professional capacity. So for example, the comments I made about Ellen Page, you know, I’m not the least bit happy about what the sadistic surgeon butchers are doing to minors and I’m also not very happy about narcissistic, let’s say, celebrities parading off their new, surgically enhanced body and intelligent young women for example into becoming sterilized and butchered. So I think I have a professional obligation like all therapists and all physicians to say very clearly that this is 100% absolutely not acceptable.”

Page came out as a transgender man who would go by the name Elliot in December 2020.

“I think that what we are seeing in Canada is an unraveling of the — of all the principles upon which my country and yours are predicated and that’s part of the ideological position that has swept over Canada in particular, it is certainly threatening new characters than in the United States,” Peterson said when asked why he was being targeted. “But we’re further along that road given that we are run by the poster boy for political correctness himself.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.