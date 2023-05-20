Trudeau Grills Italian PM On ‘Two-Spirit,’ Trans Rights At Bilateral Meeting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau grilled Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over LGBTQ rights during the G7 summit, according to an official statement by his office.

“The leaders also exchanged views on the importance of protecting and defending human rights, including the rights of 2SLGBTQI+ people,” an official communication from Trudeau’s office said. “Prime Minister Meloni responded that her government is following court decisions and is not deviating from previous administrations.” (RELATED: ‘We Need Trans People!’: Dem State Senator Goes On Screaming Rant Before Trans Bill Vote)

Canada defines 2SLGBTQI+ as “Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and additional sexually and gender diverse people,” according to an August statement from Trudeau’s office. The term “two-spirit” refers to indigenous people in North America who believe they have both masculine and feminine spirits.

“Obviously, Canada is concerned about some of the (positions) that Italy is taking in terms of LGBT rights,” Trudeau told a visibly Meloni according to CTV News. “But I look forward to talking with you about that.”

The summit was intended to have the leaders of the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, France and Germany meet to discuss threats from Russia and China.

Meloni’s coalition won 45% of the vote in Italy’s 2022 election, Reuters reported. Prior to her election, she gave a series of speeches criticizing what she called a breakdown in family values and opposed abortion and “gender ideology.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.