Severe Turbulence Hospitalizes 11 Delta Passengers

Eleven people were hospitalized after a Delta airlines flight experienced severe turbulence Tuesday, according to officials.

A Delta Air Lines plane was carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members from Milan, Italy on Aug. 29 when the flight experienced severe turbulence prior to landing safely in Atlanta, Georgia, a statement from the airline revealed. The turbulence caused injuries to at least 11 passengers and crew who were hospitalized upon landing.

Two unnamed passengers who were on the plane told Fox 5 Atlanta the flight had been delayed for nearly three hours prior to their takeoff in Italy. At some point during the flight, the plane “dropped” causing the couple to witness two flight attendants hit the ceiling. The unexpected incident then led to the pilot performing an emergency landing 20 minutes ahead of schedule, the passengers told the outlet.

After landing safely, the couple revealed that passengers were kept onboard for nearly two hours as the injured were triaged and treated.

“Looked to be about 12 people with serious head injuries. Several flight attendants, too. Bunch of blood and awfulness,” one of the passengers told Fox 5. “My fiancée and I are so freaked out, we are renting a car and driving to our final destination instead.” (RELATED: 11 People Seriously Injured On Turbulent Hawaiian Airlines Flight)

Delta airlines acknowledged the incident, with a spokesperson revealing to the Daily Caller that the airline was mobilizing to connect with the passengers of the flight.

“Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and who are transporting the injured to the hospital,” the airline stated in the release.

The airline further revealed that Delta agents were providing accommodations, food and re-booking options for passengers who were not injured in the incident.