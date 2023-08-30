Glenn Youngkin Gives Strongest Indication Yet He’s Not Running For President

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday he is “not paying attention” to filing deadlines that are necessary to appear on state presidential ballots in 2024.

Youngkin said he is focused on the Virginia state legislature rather than filing deadlines to enter the 2024 race. The earliest filing deadline to file for a presidential candidacy is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2023, in Nevada, according to Ballotpedia.

“Maria, I’ve said over and again how humbling it is to even talk about my name in this context,” Youngkin said. “But I am so focused on Virginia and elections this year to make sure that we deliver, we’ve got a giant agenda, and therefore I’m campaigning across Virginia for our House and Senate delegates and senators. I’m not in Iowa, I’m not in South Carolina and New Hampshire, we’re focusing on Virginia.”

“As I’ve said, there’s nothing more important than us holding our House and flipping our Senate in Virginia,” the governor continued. “That’s where my full attention is, and I am not paying attention to the filing deadlines, et cetera. I’m paying attention to making sure we hold our House and flip our Senate. I think this is so important for Virginians, and for the nation, to see that this can happen, that we can put to work conservative, common-sense policies and we can win.” (RELATED: GOP Megadonors Are Secretly Courting Two Popular Governors To Challenge Trump: REPORT)

“And we can bring together a state that was truly blue, people thought it was purple, we can turn it red. This is so important for us to get right, and that’s why my focus is clearly on Virginia,” he concluded.

The Virginia governor said in May that he would not run for president “this year” in order to focus on the state-level elections in an interview with The Wall Street Journal’s Gerard Baker.

Forty-four percent of Virginians would vote for Youngkin if he ran for president in 2024 and 37% would support President Joe Biden, according to a July poll from Virginia Commonwealth University. Almost half, 49%, approved of the Virginia governor while 31% disapproved. The poll surveyed 804 adults living in Virginia via phone call between July 14-25 with a +/- 5.46% margin of error.