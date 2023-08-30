33-Year-Old Fitness Influencer Larissa Borges Dies After Double Cardiac Arrest

Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges died Monday after suffering a double cardiac arrest at the age of 33.

Borges’ family confirmed her death in a post issued to her Instagram page.

“The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming,” the family wrote. “Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable.”

Borges was hospitalized August 20 after suffering an initial cardiac arrest during her travels in Gramado, Brazil, according to local media outlet, Globo. The young fitness enthusiast reportedly remained in a coma for one week and “fought courageously” for her life, before suffering the second cardiac arrest.

Borges was a resident of the Federal District, per Globo. Civil Police are reportedly investigating the exact cause of her death, which remains unknown at this time.

Deputy Gustavo Barcellos informed local media news outlets the investigation awaits the results of further testing, and he noted Larissa’s boyfriend had already spoken with police and provided a statement, according to Globo.

“There is a report of a possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages,” Barcellos said in a statement.

“The body was sent for necropsy. We will try to search through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed,” he said. (RELATED: Celebrity Trainer Eric Fleishman Dead At 53)

Borges’ family is currently trying to raise funds to transport her body to the Federal District, so they may move forward in funeral plans, Globo reported.

Borges rose to fame after posting images of her toned physique to social media, alongside photos of her numerous vacations and travel experiences.

Her loved ones continue to mourn while the investigation into her death continues to develop.