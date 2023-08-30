Miley Cyrus Reveals Grueling 12-Hour Days She Worked As Pre-Teen

Miley Cyrus reflected on her past in the latest installment of her TikTok series and revealed her grueling work schedule as a young girl.
The video, posted to social media on Tuesday, showed Cyrus sitting in a chair while scrolling through her schedule on a device. She told fans she was “probably like 12 or 13” at the time and then began reading her jam-packed agenda out loud.
“5:30 a.m., hair and makeup in my hotel. 7 a.m., we get picked up. 7:15 I’m on the news,” she said.
She went on to reveal the demands of her time and the different directions she was pulled in.
Cyrus reminded fans that what she was reading aloud was a list of duties and appearances that were required of her when she wasn’t shooting Hannah Montana. That, in itself, was a full-time undertaking, especially considering her age.
She continued reciting her commitment list for one particular day.
“I have another live interview, 8:15, another interview, 8:45, another interview, 9:30 to 11 a.m., meeting with editors,” she said.
“Back to the hotel, okay, I have to do an interview but the reporters are all fifth-grade students. One to 2:30, me and my dad have a lunch interview, 2:40 we have to go to the Life magazine photoshoot,” she said.
“3 to 5, interview and photoshoot for the Father’s Day issue. Arrive at 6 p.m. for a Kids Online interview.”
The day’s demands were not over yet. (RELATED: Adele Reveals She Collapsed Backstage During Concert)
“Then, at 6:15 we have another interview.”
Just when there seemed to be a reprieve, reality set in.
“Then the next day starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m., when I fly home to probably go to Hannah. That’s on a Saturday and then Monday be back at work in the morning.”
“I’m a lot of things, but lazy ain’t one of ’em,” she said.