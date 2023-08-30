Nobody Cares If Paige Spiranac’s Boobs Are Real Or Not, They Just Want To Look At Them

Paige Spiranac took to Instagram on Monday, to reveal her boobs were real, but all that did is make more people stare at them.

Spiranac’s fans responded to the real boob revelation on social media, with the majority of them saying the real or fake debate doesn’t interest them as much as her actual breasts do. The pro-golfer and influencer admitted she likes showing them off.

Your boobs are beautiful and are real . Your absolutely gorgeous Paige . — Jose H Duenas JR (@Chivero75) April 21, 2021

Spiranac grabbed the attention of fans during a question and answer period. One fan asked the 30-year old influencer if her bust size was “always that big” and she explained that her breasts grew in tandem with her weight gain.

Fans definitely tuned in to watch the video clip, but comments made to social media suggest the debate was far less interesting. Some didn’t believe they were real, others did but they all agreed on one thing — they love them.

The boobs are majestic, but the swing is the real MVP! No, wait… it’s the boobs. — James Napier (@Napier_in_Iowa) April 30, 2023

In the video, Spiranac said, “this is actually a really popular question from when I was doing the throwback stories a couple days ago and people were like, your body looks different, and they look small.”

Throwback images revealed a much smaller breast size than what fans see today. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Admits To Plastic Surgery, Admits Regrets)

What’s the difference between fake and real boobs? Who cares!!! — Ham Warren (@TheWalrus_IsMe) June 23, 2022

“I weighed significantly less and since they are real, they change depending on weight loss and weight gain and so since I have gained more weight they have gotten bigger and also being on birth control, I wasn’t on birth control back then,” Spiranac said in her Instagram video.

It was cool to hear Spiranac’s explanation, but all it did was just put more emphasis on what people were already looking at in the first place.