Proud Boys Sentencing Hearings Postponed Due To ‘Emergency,’ DOJ Says

Sentencing hearings for former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and another group leader, Ethan Nordean, were canceled Wednesday due to an unspecified emergency, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced, according to multiple reports.

Tarrio, along with Proud Boy members Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola, was convicted on charges that included seditious conspiracy in May for their involvement in Jan. 6. The DOJ announced Wednesday, shortly before the hearing was scheduled, that it would be postponed “due to an emergency,” multiple outlets reported.

“Due to an emergency, the Court is not proceeding today with sentencings in the Proud Boy cases,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. announced, according to CNBC.

Prosecutors are seeking 33 years for Tarrio, according to the Associated Press.

Tarrio was not in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, as police had arrested him two days earlier for destruction of property, but did not comply initially with the order to leave the District, meeting first with Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes III in an underground parking garage, according to the indictment. (RELATED: Proud Boy Leader, Members Convicted Of Seditious Conspiracy In Jan. 6 Case)

Former President Donald Trump was indicted in special prosecutor Jack Smith’s 2020 election probe earlier this month. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A judge set Trump’s trial for March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

